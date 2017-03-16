Historic cup to make a welcome return to show’s prize giving

An historic piece of silverware that has been missing from a Shropshire show for more than 100 years is set to regain its place at this year’s event.

The Newport & District Agricultural Society, which organises the annual Newport Show at Chetwynd Deer Park, has been reunited with the Peplow Challenge Cup that was only awarded once in 1904 before it disappeared.

The 40oz cup, which was valued at around £600, was created to be presented annually to the winner of the horse section with the greatest number of points at the annual show.

Members turned detective to track down the hallmarked trophy after it was spotted for sale on the popular BBC daytime TV show Flog It!.

Following a publicity campaign and investigations with local antique dealers, organisers located the owner, who was actually living in Newport.

The Society’s Chairman of Trustees Robert Watson Jones said he was delighted that the cup was back in its ownership.

He said: “The cup was only presented once in 1904 and we weren’t aware of its existence until the television programme featured it for sale as our records don’t go back that far.

“Luckily for us, it didn’t sell at the original auction in 2012 and, when the show was repeated late last year, we were able to use the power of social media and the press to track it down with some help from the local antiques world.

“We have no idea where it’s been in the intervening 113 years and it’s incredible to think it has been so close to us recently. But we are very pleased to have it back and we’re discussing which class to award it to this year although it is likely to be used in the horse section again.”

The 108th Newport Show takes place on Saturday on July 8th.