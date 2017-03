Firefighters were called to a fire at a home in Cressage today.

Crews from Much Wenlock and Shrewsbury were called to Cherry Arbor in Cressage at around 11.26am.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and hosereel jets to put out the fire. They also used a thermal imaging camera.

The two storey semi-detached property was left heavily smoke logged and ventilated by the fire service.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spent just over an hour at the scene.