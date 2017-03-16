Caradoc Medical Services launch new app

A new app giving health practitioners, therapists and osteopaths direct access to an online shop selling core products at discounted rates has been launched in the UK.

Caradoc Shop was launched by Shropshire-based buying group Caradoc Medical Services, a not-for-profit organisation, which started off supporting GP practices before expanding to include members from a variety of industries nationwide.

The shop, which is is aimed at sole practitioners and small businesses, focuses on key products under three categories – medical supplies and equipment, stationery and office supplies and treatment room and janitorial supplies.

Due to the consortium’s collective buying power businesses can access many products in the shop at up to 60 per cent off the recommended retail price.

And it can now be accessed via the Caradoc app, which enables users to buy products with a few taps and remembers previous orders – leaving business owners more time to run their business.

Stephanie Henson, sales director at app developers Six Ticks Limited, said: “The app is very easy to navigate, and is optimised for iPad’s and tablets as well as Apple and Android smartphones.

“Simply head to the App Store, or Google Play, search Caradoc, and hit download.

“The shop gives business owners a secure environment where they can quickly order supplies at a time that is suitable for them.

“Users receive instant email notifications and will be able to see their history of transactions.”

Elizabeth Martial, marketing manager at Caradoc, said that for practitioners who are self-employed or who own a very small practice, essential supplies and equipment for the treatment room can be very costly.

“As Caradoc is a consortium we are able to use a collective buying power to bring down costs on key items and can now make them easily accessible via the app,” she adds.

“The fact that the app also allows members to order whenever they wish and keep track of transaction history means as well as saving them money it will save a lot of time.”

The Caradoc buying group is free to join with no membership fees and if members that cannot find what they are looking for in the shop can contact one of over 100 Caradoc suppliers for further assistance.

Suppliers cover a wide range of products and services including stationery, medical consumables, uniforms, telephony solutions, HR and employment support and much more.

The app also gives more information about Caradoc Medical Services and links to their online platforms where the organisation shares news about its suppliers and helpful information for its members.