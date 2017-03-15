Topwood expand fleet to meet demand for secure shredding

Topwood, one of the region’s leading document storage and shredding companies, has announced that it has invested in a new mobile shredding truck to meet the increasing demand for on-site shredding.

The growth comes as businesses fight back against a growth in ID theft and corporate fraud that saw a growth of 57%* in the last year alone.

The company is also looking to recruit and train an extra driver and driver’s mate to operate the vehicle allowing the new mobile shredding vehicle to visit business premises and undertake on-site shredding of sensitive materials in full view of the customer. The shredded documents are then taken away in the truck for recycling into useful paper products.

The Shred Tech MDX mobile shredding truck differs from standard mobile shredding trucks due to its latest generation cross-cut technology where data is shredded in two directions for higher security and to allow more capacity in the truck. Documents are shredded to a confidential security level – DIN level 3 – as required for the most sensitive of information including NHS records and restricted MoD documents.

Tom Gilruth, Topwood’s Managing Director, says; “With the worrying growth in ID and corporate fraud we are seeing an increasing demand from companies across the region to have documents securely shredded. As businesses are liable for any breaches of data security, it’s important that unwanted materials are effectively and securely destroyed to the required standards and that companies can evidence that this has been done.”

Topwood operates across the North West and has shredding vehicles in Shropshire 3-4 times per week to offer clients flexibility. The company also offers on-site hard drive destruction which allows hard drives, CDs, tapes and discs to be destroyed at the same time as their paper documents.

The shredder, which can destroy up to 2500kg of paper per hour at the rate of around 150 archive boxes per hour. The new vehicle is powered by a Euro 6 emissions engine, making it compliant for urban operation in the towns such as Shrewsbury, Telford and Wolverhampton.