Shropshire’s young entrepreneurs showcase business ideas

Young entrepreneurs of the future have showcased their business ideas at a Young Enterprise Trade Fair in Telford.

Southwater Shopping Centre was host to 20 Young Enterprise Companies formed of students from across Shropshire.

The students were tasked with creating a business and fulfilling their appointed roles as managing directors, marketing directors and finance directors – selling their businesses to the public.

Mayor of Telford, Councillor Rae Evans, gave some words of encouragement after being amazed by how inspirational the students were, saying: “Young Enterprise is an initiative that every school should look into.”

Teachers, local business advisors and judges from a variety of backgrounds all supported the students during the event which saw a range of business ideas from personalised candles, custom made t-shirts and cookbooks.

Student Tamara Fox from the Shrewsbury School whose company Icarus was one of the companies formed by the students said: “The communication between us has improved dramatically and learning our individual roles and the part they play in a business has helped us develop a bond as a team and we have found ways to help each other.”

Another student, Amy Davies from from Charlton Academy School who was part of the student company called Inspirado said it was a challenge working with people she had not worked with before.

Miss Davies added: “You have to find out who you work best with and work around disagreements, Young Enterprise is a great experience and a great boost to your confidence.”

Students also said they felt that the Young Enterprise programme had helped them learn practical skills like planning, time management, working to deadlines, new IT programs, and the value of collaboration and compromise.

The students are now preparing for the presentation days being held at Wolverhampton University Priorslee Campus – each team has to give a four minute presentation in the lecture theatre which will provide great public speaking practice.

Anyone interested in finding out more about Young Enterprise or who might like to help as a business adviser, judge, or award sponsor can contact David Graham, Manager for Young Enterprise in Shropshire, on david.graham@y-e.org.uk