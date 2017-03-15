Shrewsbury Town’s assistant takes positives from AFC Telford defeat

Chris Doig admits there are positives to take out of last night’s 2-0 Shropshire Cup Final defeat against AFC Telford.

AFC Telford secured a comfortable victory after goals from Connor McCarthy and Elliot Hodge.

Salop featured a number of first team players in the squad, including Ryan McGivern, Dom Smith, Stephen Humphrys, and AJ Leitch-Smith.

Despite the defeat, Chris Doig believes that there are positives to take from the game.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “It wasn’t the result we wanted, but there’s positives we can take from it.

“It was a good chance to see quite a few members from the youth team play and it was a fantastic experience for those younger lads.

“I think the vast majority of Telford’s team will play for their first team on Saturday, so it gives (the youth players) an idea where they need to be physically first and foremost.

“The pace and the tempo of the game is a lot higher than it is playing youth football, it’s a great experience, the quicker and earlier young lads can play in these types of games the better.

“You learn so much more than you do playing just youth football, playing men’s football toughens them up, and gets them used to that environment.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback