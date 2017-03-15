Reech awarded recommended agency status by its clients

Shropshire-based marketing agency Reech has said ‘thank you’ to its clients for rating it as a Recommended Agency for a fifth consecutive year.

Recommended Agency (RAR) status is awarded based on client recommendations and testimonials – with Reech specifically recognised for its creativity and the highest levels of customer services.

Reech is recommended for traditional creative services including branding, print design and website development. However, Reech was the only marketing agency in Shrewsbury recommended for specialist marketing services including User Experience (UX), Content Strategy and Creation, Online Analytics and Search Engine Optimisation (SEO). This wider service offering has been fundamental to Reech securing and maintaining leading Shropshire-based businesses including the ARH Group, Rockford IT, Aico, Oakleys and Arrow County Supplies.

Reech Client Relationship Director, Gilly Bachelor commented: “At Reech we love what we do and are proud of the work we deliver, but, it is always really special when our clients take the time to recognise our work by providing valuable feedback to rating bodies such as RAR. I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part.”