Red Recruitment Solutions welcome new team member

Red Recruitment Solutions based in Shrewsbury has welcomed a new administrator to their team.

Kate Wrigley who will be taking up the role as reception administrator originates from Canada. She moved to the UK to learn more about her heritage and start a new chapter in life. With a goal of settling down in beautiful Shropshire, the first leg of her journey was concentrated on securing employment.

After meeting with Kate, Red Recruitment were pleased to offer her a role with the company as their new Administrator.

Rob Griffiths, Recruitment Manager at Red said: “Kate’s attitude to facing the challenge of settling down in a new country makes her an empathetic administrator as she understands where job seekers are coming from when faced with looking for a new job in what can be an unfamiliar environment for many people.”

Kate explained “Facing the unknown in the pursuit of a new job can be both exciting and daunting at times and I’m delighted that Red gave me the chance to utilize my excellent interpersonal and administration skills by giving me the responsibility to be the friendly face who greets our candidates and clients alike as they walk through our door and provide that professional and helpful service everyone can expect.”

Rob added “Kate has not been with us long but brings a wealth of experience with her and has already proved to be an asset to our small but busy team. We are delighted to have her on board.”

While living in Canada Kate earned a Diploma in Legal Administration and a BA (Hons) Degree in Legal Studies before working as a Law Clerk in Toronto. She also spent some time working in the horse industry as a groom/rider for various professional Canadian show jumpers which involved traveling to international competitions.

Red Recruitment is consultancy specialising in the supply of permanent, contract and temporary staff across a range of sectors including PA/secretarial, finance, HR, legal and marketing. Led by a team of highly-experienced consultants, Red Recruitment ensures that it meets the precise needs of both candidates and businesses across the county and beyond.

