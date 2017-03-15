New cycling club launched in Shropshire

A new cycling club has launched in Shropshire to inspire people to get on their bikes and get fit.

The Rhino Velo Cycling Club is an inclusive club run by well-known Shrewsbury cyclist Mike Jones, who also runs a B&B for cyclists in the Pyrenees.

The club meets on a Wednesday and a Sunday at the Stop Café in Greyfriars at 9am and is open to anyone keen on cycling.

There are a number of different length rides to suit all abilities. They have a shorter ride for beginners and a longer 50 mile plus ride for more experienced riders.

Ben Lawrence, managing director of independent Shropshire insurance broker Beaumont Lawrence, is helping to run the club.

He said: “We want our club to appeal to riders of all abilities.

“Cycling is a growing sport in the county, particularly given our recent success in the Olympics and Tour de France.

“It’s a great way to keep fit and means you get to see the countryside. It’s so much more fulfilling than going to the gym.”

For more information about the club, see www.britishcycling.org.uk/club/profile/7859/rhino-velo-cycling-club