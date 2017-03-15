Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 0 – 2 AFC Telford

Shrewsbury Town suffer a surprise defeat as AFC Telford win the Shropshire Cup for the 35th time.

Shrewsbury named a relatively strong side for the match against the Bucks. Chris Doig was the man in the dugout, as he started Ryan McGivern, Olly Lancashire, Dom Smith, Stephen Humphrys, and AJ Leitch-Smith.

The visitors made a positive start to the contest. Elliot Hodge’s effort appeared to be tipped over by Shaun Rowley, but the referee awarded a goal kick instead.

Shrewsbury Town’s first attacking foray was when Stephen Humphrys fired straight into the midriff of Fleetwood Town loanee Matt Urwin.

Shaun Rowley was the busiest of the keepers in the opening exchanges. Josh Wilson played Elliot Hodge through, Olly Lancashire couldn’t sort his feet out, and Hodge’s drive had to be clawed away by Rowley.

AJ Leitch-Smith tested Matt Urwin twice in quick succession. The striker tried to score from a tight angle but the Bucks keeper beat the ball way. Then the ex Port Vale man spun his marker before seeing his attempt stopped by Urwin.

Just before the break Ryan Barnett fired wide, with AJ Leitch-Smith looking bewildered in the box, as he was unmarked.

AFC Telford took the lead almost immediately after the restart. Elliot Hodge was caught by Shaun Rowley’s trailing leg and a penalty was awarded. Hodge dusted himself down and sent Rowley the wrong way to give the away side the lead.

Midway through the second half, Shaun Rowley parried a cross into the danger area, Danny Reynolds pounced on the rebound, but Olly Lancashire managed to hack the ball off the line.

AFC Telford sealed the victory soon after. Joel Dielner saw his effort parried into the path of Connor McCarthy who tucked away the rebound.

Matt Jones could have located a consolation goal at the death, but his volley narrowly missed the target.

Salop’s first team visit Port Vale on Friday, AFC Telford welcome Bradford PA on Saturday.

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town:

Rowley, Sears, McGivern, Hughes, Lancashire, Smith, Barnett, Gallagher, Humphrys (46), Leitch-Smith, McAtee (74)

Subs: Bonner, Gregory, Ofori (46), Jones (74), Hassell

AFC Telford:

Urwin, Samuels, Dielner, Bailey, Havern, Rea, Kissock, Jones, Wilson (25), Lilly, Hodge

Subs: Royle, Bendall-Court, McCarthy, Reynolds,Robinson

Report by: Ryan Hillback