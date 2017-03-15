Man tied up and threatened during armed robbery in High Ercall

A man was this morning threatened and tied up during an armed robbery at an outreach post office in High Ercall.

The incident happened shortly before 11.30am, when two men entered the village hall where the outreach post office had been set up.

They threatened the 61-year-old man with baseball bats, tied him up and stole his car keys. The two men then made off in his car, a silver Jaguar, in which there was an amount of cash and cigarettes.

The man managed to free himself and went to a nearby house to raise the alarm.

He was not seriously injured but was very shaken by the experience.

The offenders are described as white men, both about 6ft tall, and of stocky build. They were wearing boiler suits with hoods up and scarves across their faces.

Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information which would help their investigation.

Call West Mercia Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident 219S of 15 March.