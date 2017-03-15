Man arrested following last week’s stabbing incident in Bomere Heath

A man has been arrested following last week’s stabbing incident in Bomere Heath, in which three people were injured.

A 54-year-old man, from Shrewsbury, was yesterday arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing outside a premises on Sefton Drive in Bomere Heath, near Shrewsbury, at around 8.15am last Wednesday.

A woman suffered a stab wound to the chest and was taken via air ambulance to hospital.

A man was located at an address in Sefton Drive also suffering from stab injuries and was taken to hospital via air ambulance.

A woman suffering from head injuries was also in the property and was taken to hospital via land ambulance.

None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening.

