Ludlow firefighter in UK Lions rugby call up

With rugby hitting the headlines with thrilling matches in the Six Nations, the sport has also gained accolades in Shropshire with a county firefighter being picked for the national fire service squad.

While England thumped Scotland to seal the Six Nations title, George Jacks, an on-call firefighter based at Ludlow Fire Station, helped his team to victory in his first match against the English police team.

The firefighters fought back from 26 – 3 down to clinch a dramatic 34 – 33 win in a “finger biting” battle on the pitch in the match played at Bromsgrove Rugby Club in Worcestershire.

“To come away with a win after fighting from 26 – 3 down is most satisfying and can’t be put into words,” said George (26), who plays for Ludlow Rugby Club.

He was selected by scouts who watched him play in the fire service’s England team.

“The step up in standard from country to play for the UK is amazing. To be able to represent the UK is a huge step for me playing among some of the best players.” said the former Ludlow School pupil who works as a supervisor at the Ludlow Nut Company.

Only a select few were picked for the UK squad from the England and Wales fire service teams.