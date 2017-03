Properties in Telford were left without power for a time following a fire at a substation today.

The incident happened at the University of Wolverhampton’s Telford Innovation Campus in Priorslee at around 11.45am.

Over 2,300 homes in the area were left without power for a time whilst Western Power worked to fix the issue.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central after smoke was seen issuing from the substation.