Dudmaston opens its gates for a new season

Spring has finally sprung at Dudmaston, a local National Trust property near Bridgnorth.

Patches of daffodils are brightening up the garden, and from Sunday, 19 March the property’s gates will be opened to visitors for the 2017 season.

Enjoy a stroll in the beautiful orchard and spring garden, before relaxing with a cuppa in the tearooms. Get closer to the stories behind our Modern Art collection by joining our brand new ‘Cocktail of Art’ tour of the galleries.

Rhiannon Bramer, House Steward said: “Dudmaston is an ancient estate with some much-loved modern quirks. Home to some iconic examples of Modern Art, the collection, installed by Sir George Labouchere, provokes mixed reactions from our visitors. This season we’re looking to inspire a deeper connection with our paintings by telling the stories behind the art and the people who collected it. The ‘Cocktail of Art’ tour is free and runs every Tuesday from 4 April. Cocktails sadly not included!’

There’s many more exciting events, talks and tours planned for the new season so don’t forget to keep an eye on the website.

The family rooms in the Hall will re-open on Sunday 2 April.

Visit nationaltrust.org.uk/dudmaston for more information about the property.