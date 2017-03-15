Bolton Wanderers sell out for Shrewsbury Town fixture

Bolton Wanderers have sold all of their tickets for this weekend’s fixture against Shrewsbury Town.

Over 1,500 Trotters fans will make the two-hour trip to watch their side at the weekend.

The former Premier League club are aiming to return to the Championship, and are on course to do so, with Tuesday’s 4-0 victory against Gillingham taking them back into the promotion places.

Shrewsbury lost the reverse fixture 2-1, with defender David Wheater notching a rare brace.

It is Bolton’s first visit to the Greenhous Meadow since August 2013. A brace from Samuel Odelusi and a goal courtesy of Rob Hall, gave Bolton a 3-1 League Cup win.

Salop have not beaten Bolton on home soil since a 1-0 victory in March 1983.

Article by: Ryan Hillback