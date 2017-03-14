Tigers skipper wants play-off glory

Tigers captain Jason Silverthorn celebrated lifting the English Premier League trophy by setting his men an immediate target of play-off glory.

Silverthorn collected Telford’s third piece of major silverware in three years on Sunday, following a 4-2 win over Guildford Flames.

The Tigers skipper will now turn his attention to the end-of-season play-offs, which get under way after next week’s visit of Milton Keynes.

And he expects a continuation of the form that has seen his side remain unbeaten since the end of January.

Silverthorn said: “The goal is now the play-offs. You never want to stop at just one trophy and you want win as many as possible.

“It was a shame the cup didn’t work for out for various reasons, but now we’re thinking about the play-offs.

“Everyone in the changing room will be geared up and ready to go.”

Silverthorn will lead his side in one of two groups of four during the play-offs, which start on March 22nd – the prize for the top two teams in each group is a place at the Coventry finals tournament next month.

The former Cardiff Devils star also paid tribute to his side’s efforts during a campaign that saw the club rescued by a consortium of local businesses.

“It feels really good to lift the trophy, especially after everything that happened off the ice, so this one is special,” he added.

“We didn’t slip up and I think it brought us together. We were fighting everything, so it is great to see everyone having a great time tonight.”

Next Sunday’s game against Milton Keynes, at Telford Ice Rink, starts at 6pm.