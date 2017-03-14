Supersonic car will be zooming into Shropshire

The supersonic car which will be attempting to break the world land speed record is zooming into Shropshire this month to form the centrepiece of a week-long educational campaign.

Bloodhound, which is planning to smash through the 1,000mph barrier later this year, will be at Telford College of Arts and Technology from March 27-31.

The highlight of the week’s activities will be a visit from Bloodhound project director Richard Noble, who held the world land speed record from 1983 to 1997.

TCAT principal Ian Clinton said: “We have a fantastic week of educational activities lined up around the visit of the Bloodhound team – both for our own students, and those from other local schools too.

“We will be holding morning workshops for up to 400 students from TCAT’s feeder schools, giving them the chance to hear about the car, and learn from the Bloodhound team.

“Our TCAT engineering and technology students will also be working with the engineers each afternoon on the Bloodhound Model Rocket Car Challenge, where they will build and race rocket-powered cars.

“And on Tuesday March 28, we are delighted that Richard Noble will be joining us for a reception in our Orange Tree restaurant, followed by an event with local employers, and a keynote presentation.”

There will also be an open evening from 5pm to 7pm on March 30, when parents will have chance to see the vehicle, and meet members of the team.

The Bloodhound car is the product of eight years of research, design and manufacturing, involving over 350 companies and universities.

At full speed, the supersonic car will cover a mile in 3.6 seconds – that’s the equivalent of 4.5 football pitches laid end-to-end, every second.

The Bloodhound team is targeting October this year for its first attempt at the world land speed record, which currently stands at 763mph. High-speed testing will begin shortly in South Africa.

But the record-breaking bid is just the start. The Bloodhound team is seeking to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers with its touring roadshow.

The supersonic car is fitted with a Rolls-Royce jet engine, and a team of more than 50 trained ‘Bloodhound ambassadors’ from the company are touring the UK with the vehicle, helping teachers to deliver themed lessons.

Ian Clinton said: “We are delighted to be able to give our students the chance to experience this cutting-edge technology, and to learn from the best in the business.

“The Bloodhound ambassadors are playing a key role in helping young people to make positive career choices by giving real-life context to their science, technology, engineering and mathematics studies.”

The car has been created by a team of Formula 1 and aerospace experts, helped by the Army’s Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.