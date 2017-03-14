Success for week-long Shrewsbury railway exhibition

Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust announced this week that the first day of the week-long exhibition marking the end of 50 years of steam trains in Shrewsbury, produced a record number of visitors to their Abbey Foregate station building.

Local historian and journalist, Phil Gillam officially opened the event, and was able to describe his early fascination with the area known locally as ‘the back of the sheds’.

David Morris, Trustee of Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust said: “Phil’s knowledge of Shrewsbury, and its local history, is encyclopedic, and he described the steady decline of the old steam trains, and the gradual birth and development of its diesel-powered successor. Phil remembered playing in the ‘forbidden’ parts of the railway yards, and was impressed by the vast collection of photographs currently on display in the building. Phil urged visitors to tell as many people as possible about the exhibition, as there are many items of memorabilia and equipment being shown to the public, for the very first time.”

David Morris, Trustee of Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust continued: “We achieved a record number of book sales, with members of the public making generous donations which will be used for the running of the station building.

“Donations are being equally shared with ‘Shropshire Railway Society’ who jointly ran the event, and it was a successful partnership between both societies. The vast collection of photographs which Shropshire Railway Society’ holds is mightily impressive, and we are indebted for all their hard work in putting up this exhibition, and for allowing all of us to take a glimpse of Shropshire’s amazing railway history, and to share it with the many visitors.

“We welcome people to join us and enjoy the benefit of receiving our publication Abbey Lines, as well as other benefits. People can send a cheque for £10 (£15 Joint Membership) to SRHT, Abbey Station, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury. SY2 6AH. We have already organised more exhibitions for the coming year, so we have a good series of events to look forward to in the next few months.”