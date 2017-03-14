Shrewsbury Town are set for Shropshire Cup Final against AFC Telford

Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst will play a relatively strong side in the Shropshire Cup final tonight.

Salop have won the tournament for the last few seasons, and come up against their neighbours AFC Telford once more.

AFC Telford are enduring a miserable season in the National North, sitting in 16th place, just four points in front of the relegation places.

They were hammered 6-0 by Brackley in their last home game, while they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Chorley at the weekend.

Town boss Paul Hurst has stated that Shrewsbury will take the tie seriously.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “Any game you go into wanting to win. Does that mean we are going to play the first team to give us more of a chance? No, but some players from the first team squad will play.

“I think some lads haven’t had had any game time for quite a while, so they will use tomorrow night to get those minutes and then they are a step closer in terms of fitness.

“It will be mixed with some of the youth team as well, but it doesn’t matter what team we put out, we will be looking to win the game.”

Shrewsbury and Port Vale, who meet on Friday, are the only teams that are not in League One action tonight.

Paul Hurst has admitted that some of his players would have preferred to be involved in a league fixture.

He added: “I appreciate that it’s not a league game, which I’m sure these guys want to be a part of, but at the same time it will be the first game for quite a few of them for a long time.”

