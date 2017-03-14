Shrewsbury joins the in-Croud of London, New York and Sydney as desirable office location

A global digital agency with offices in London, New York and Sydney has opened a bigger base in Shrewsbury to meet its growth ambitions.

The Shropshire county town provided the ideal location for Croud to expand its Shrewsbury operation and double its staff, with further significant growth expected within the next two years.

The specialist business, which provides search, pay per click, web content and other services to clients, has moved from its 2,600 sq ft base at Morris Property’s Abbey Lawn development into The Chancery, a newly refurbished 5,756 sq ft two-storey office on the same site.

Croud’s Operations Director Jon Ditchburn said: “The Chancery gave us the floor space to allow for our expansion and the blank canvas to include a bespoke design giving us the meeting room requirements we need as a business. On top of this, we had the capabilities to give our staff a brighter, more expansive area to work in, with a breakout area for our staff to get away from their desks and wind down.”

The agency was formed in 2011 and set up offices in Shrewsbury in 2012 because of the digital expertise in the region. Co-founder Ben Knight knew the county as he grew up in Market Drayton.

Jon explained: “Shrewsbury offers us something different economically whilst also being a superb place to live and grow as a business and as individual families.

“When we required a bigger office we stayed with Morris Property because we have an excellent relationship with the team and they understand our needs.”

The agency has grown from its first 750 sq ft office at Claremont Bank, where two people were employed, to a 50-strong workforce at Shrewsbury and a client base including Virgin Trains, Hiscox and Interflora.

Liz Lowe, Head of Estates at Morris Properties, said: “We believe in building strong relationships with businesses at all of our developments to help them flourish and grow. We are always available to talk to people to find a solution to their property requirements.”