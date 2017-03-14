RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight to debut unique flypast at RAF Cosford Air Show

The RAF Cosford Air Show is set to debut a unique flypast from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight on Sunday 11th June 2017.

This year the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight celebrate their 60th Anniversary, so a special display consisting of four BBMF Fighters performing alongside the ever-popular Avro Lancaster has been specially planned for the RAF Cosford Air Show.

Since its inception 60 years ago, the BBMF, originally known as the Historic Aircraft Flight, and their historic aircraft have been adored by the nation. Initially formed in 1957 the flight comprised of three Spitfires before growing to become the household name that now consists of six Spitfires, two Hurricanes, a Lancaster, Dakota and two Chipmunks.

Squadron Leader Andrew Millikin, Officer Commanding BBMF, said “I am delighted to be displaying at RAF Cosford on our 60th Anniversary. It will be the first of only 3 venues where we will display the Lancaster with 4 fighters. This will feature a 4 ship tailchase and synchro display. It will be a unique spectacle and one well worth catching.”

As well as the historic aircraft from the BBMF, the flying display will also consist of displays from all the Royal Air Force Display teams, including the Red Arrows and the Typhoon. Other highlights currently confirmed for the flying display include the Swiss PC-7 Display Team, the only airworthy Westland Whirlwind and a mock airfield attack by a pair of BAC Strikemasters.

Tickets to the RAF Cosford Air Show 2017 are on sale now and visitors are encouraged to buy their tickets soon with Early-bird tickets currently priced at £22.00 per adult until Monday 27th March.

Once again the Air Show is Advanced Ticket only with no tickets being available to purchase on the gate. With parking included and accompanied under 16s entering for free.