Popular farming legal seminar returns to Ludlow

The vital legal issues affecting Ludlow’s farmers and landowners will be covered at an annual Spring seminar taking place in the town later this month.

Rural specialists from Corve Street-based law firm mfg Solicitors, and colleagues from the Country Land & Business Association (CLA), will host the free seminar from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday 23 March at The Ludlow Kitchen.

The two-hour session will include presentations and debates on key issues affecting farmers such as Brexit, agricultural ties, tax planning and the safeguarding of titles.

Iain Morrison, partner and head of the agricultural and rural affairs division at mfg Solicitors, said: “Our Ludlow farming seminar is always a hugely popular fixture in the local farming and rural business calendar.

“It is an opportunity for farmers and landowners from the local area to hear first-hand from experts about big changes in the rural sector, how to deal with them, and especially for this year, how Brexit will impact the sector across the UK.”

The event will be chaired by Mr Morrison and will include presentations from agricultural specialists Helen Gough, Gary Priest, Hannah Taylor and Susan Morrissy.

Readers interested in attending the seminar, which includes a light buffet, must pre-register for tickets.

To reserve a place, readers can email Debbie Nicholson at the CLA through debbie.nicholson@cla.org.uk or telephone 01785 337010.