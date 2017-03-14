New Shrewsbury carpet and flooring store has everything covered

A new family-run, independent carpet centre has opened in Shrewsbury, promising traditional expertise as well as a comprehensive range of products and value for money.

Battlefield Carpets, at The Market Place, off Battlefield Road, near Tesco, has opened its doors after a two-month refurbishment overseen by new manager Kevin Bailey, from Shrewsbury.

Mr Bailey, who has 35 years’ worth of retail experience, was delighted to welcome the first customers to the shop and showroom which will also creates jobs for two new retail staff.

The store will celebrate the opening with an official launch party on Saturday, 1 April.

Personal service and expertise are high on Mr Bailey’s list of priorities. He said: “We offer a full range of carpets and flooring from major suppliers from the UK and beyond at great value prices. But what makes us stand-out from other retailers in our sector is our traditional, great quality customer service. Our team of staff can offer a wealth of experience and advice.

“Through our knowledge and attention to detail we can help customers to choose the best and most suitable flooring solution for each area of their home. Our aim is to strive to become the best in the area.”