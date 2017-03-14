New fashion store pops up in Telford Shopping Centre

A stylish new fashion brand has arrived at Telford Shopping Centre with the opening of a So & Jo Boutique pop-up shop.

The Telford pop-up shop is the brand’s second store, following success in Birmingham and has opened in time for the launch of its Spring and Summer collection on Saturday 18th March.

Created by Wolverhampton-based designer Sophie Piper and her partner Jordan Gocan, So & Jo Boutique offers contemporary womenswear with a twist – interchangeable buckles which can be used to individualise each piece.

Sophie, who has a degree in fashion and a Masters in garment technology, said: “I chose Telford for my second pop-up shop as the centre attracts a good customer age range and has a great selection of different shops and stylish brands.

“My clothing range suits all, is on trend and is feel-good sophisticated fashion.”

The store, located close to House of Fraser, Zara and Diffusion in New Row, will be in the centre for a limited time, until mid-April.

Beci Bateman, commercialisation manager for Telford Shopping Centre, said: “I was excited to with this Sophie as this is a new and vibrant start-up business with a fantastic clothing range. So & Jo sits nicely alongside Telford’s existing fashion brands.”