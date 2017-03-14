Mollie’Ann takes apprentice role at DM Recruitment

It was a bit of a busman’s holiday for Shropshire firm DM Recruitment when it decided to take on the firm’s first apprentice.

After an exhaustive interview process, they decided Mollie’Ann Grant was the ideal candidate to join the Shrewsbury-based firm as an apprentice Branch Administrator.

The 20-year-old, who hails from Bishop’s Castle, started in her new role at the end of February – and found herself plunged straight into the cut and thrust of the business.

And she’s loved every minute of it!

Mollie’Ann said: “I’m really enjoying it. I’m making calls every day, seeing if people are available for work, chasing up references and sorting out wages.

“It is a great way of learning, so much more so than if I was sitting in a classroom.

“I was applying for business administration roles, but none of them were available as apprenticeships. Then I saw this job with DM Recruitment where I could learn on the job and realised it was what I had really wanted to do.”

But her new job has meant a slight career switch for Mollie’Ann – after finishing her GCSEs at Bishop’s Castle Community College she studied Music Technology at Shrewsbury College.

She said: “I do love music and I’m also a singer/songwriter playing the guitar and ukulele. I have a Facebook page Mollie’Ann Music and have just recorded a song at a studio.

“After college I spent a couple of months in America where I taught guitar in a summer camp.

“But when I came back I decided I wanted to do something that was more business orientated and started looking for an apprenticeship to set me up in life.”

Her apprenticeship is for a year, and DM Recruitment boss Stuart Danks says if all goes well she can then look at whether she wants to continue in administration or move into sales.

For now, she is enjoying the experience of working in a busy office.

She said: “It has been absolutely amazing so far. Everyone has been really friendly and helping me get started. There’s really good banter in the office.

“I always wanted a job with my own desk, and I’ve got already that, my own laptop and my own pens and other stationery.”

Boss Stuart said Mollie’Ann had settled into her new role quickly.

“It’s early days but she has been very good so far. She has a bubbly personality and has fitted in well.

“An apprenticeship is the best way to learn as you get to do things rather than be told how to do something in the classroom. It is always best to get them involved as a full-blown member of staff.”

It means DM Recruitment now employs seven people at its base on the Battlefield Enterprise Park in Shrewsbury – and Stuart is hoping Mollie’Ann’s arrival will free him up to focus on expanding the business.

“The reason for taking on a new member of staff was to stabilise the business in Shrewsbury so that I can go and open up a branch in Stafford, which has always been part of the business plan.

“Hopefully that will happen in May, and then maybe we can look at taking on another apprentice in Shrewsbury.”

Stuart and the rest of the staff are aware of Mollie’Ann’s musical background, but said they have yet to hear her sing.

“Perhaps we’ll have to get her to bring her ukulele into the office one Friday and she can play a few songs for us,” he added.