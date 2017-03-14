Man and woman suffer serious injuries during break-in at Telford home

A man and woman suffered serious injuries when they were assaulted during a break-in at a home in Telford on Sunday.

The victims, a woman aged 21 and a 28-year-old man, were at a house in Burford, Brookside during the early hours of Sunday 12 March when it is believed that someone broke in and attacked them.

The man was released following treatment in hospital for a broken wrist and facial injuries. The woman remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Investigating officers say it not known at this stage if anything was stolen from the property.

The incident happened some time between about 2 and 3am.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers free on 0800 555 111 or to visit crimestoppers-uk.org quoting reference 109s of 12 March 2017.