Go Plant sweeps up new business lead

A Telford company is celebrating ongoing growth and commitment to the region with the appointment of an experienced member of staff to lead on new business.

Go Plant Limited, based on Stafford Park 13, has welcomed Yvonne Cotterill as Business Development Manager of its West Midlands operation following a successful career at a waste management company which saw her coordinating contracts with managers, buyers and procurement teams across Scotland and manage key customers across the UK.

With extensive experience in customer service, and technical knowledge in hazardous waste requirements, hire, and solutions, Yvonne’s new client-facing role at Go Plant has already seen her developing relationships with many of the region’s key accounts, attending events and seeking new market opportunities, as well as helping ensure the depot achieves its internal targets and objectives.

“Yvonne has already proven to be a valuable member of the team,” explained Shaun Smithson, National Key Accounts and Sales Manager. “She’s been able to draw from her experience in the waste management sector – one which we’re passionate about as a company – and thrive in her new role as a Business Development Manager, which involves meeting many new and existing clients, managing large national and regional accounts and building relationships with suppliers.”

Yvonne said: “I’m local to Telford and Shropshire so know the region very well, and through Go Plant I’ve had the great opportunity to learn more about the companies based here, the sectors we serve including construction, local authorities and highways, and in spreading the word of our services. I also have the opportunity to encourage and motivate a great team and ensure we achieve the Telford depot’s internal targets. I’m hugely excited about the new challenge and look forward to working with our clients, the team, and local businesses in the near future.”