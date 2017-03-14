Budding entrepreneurs enjoy workshop staged by Newport accountants

Budding entrepreneurs at Burton Borough School displayed business acumen beyond their years during a workshop staged by a Newport firm of chartered accountants.

Barringtons managing director Phil Wood (left) and business development manager Des Machin with the winners of an enterprise challenge at Burton Borough School in Newport
Barringtons, based in Abbey Court, invited Year 9 pupils to become managing directors of their own firms after a presentation on sales, marketing and the legal side of setting up a business.

They worked in groups to decide what product they would make – with the added incentive of book tokens for the one with the best idea.

The winning team came up with a fashion brand, Soul Savers, marketed at teenage boys looking for trendy clothes at pocket-friendly prices.

Barringtons Business Development Manager Des Machin, who led the workshop, said: “The children were motivated and showed innovative thinking, self-control, an inclination to take initiative – all essential ingredients for running a business.

“They grasped the fundamentals of marketing products and services and had no trouble understanding profit margins.

“They were extremely impressive and we hope to have inspired them to consider running a business in the future.”

Barringtons helps start-ups with preparing business plans and accessing finance.

Des added: “The last couple of years have seen record numbers of young people set up their own business across the country.

“Locally we have supported many start-ups who have good ideas but need help with the financial aspects of running a business. It has been great to see them flourish and create new jobs.”

The workshop was staged during a careers day at the Audley Avenue school.

