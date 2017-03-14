Budding entrepreneurs enjoy workshop staged by Newport accountants

Budding entrepreneurs at Burton Borough School displayed business acumen beyond their years during a workshop staged by a Newport firm of chartered accountants.

Barringtons, based in Abbey Court, invited Year 9 pupils to become managing directors of their own firms after a presentation on sales, marketing and the legal side of setting up a business.

They worked in groups to decide what product they would make – with the added incentive of book tokens for the one with the best idea.

The winning team came up with a fashion brand, Soul Savers, marketed at teenage boys looking for trendy clothes at pocket-friendly prices.

Barringtons Business Development Manager Des Machin, who led the workshop, said: “The children were motivated and showed innovative thinking, self-control, an inclination to take initiative – all essential ingredients for running a business.

“They grasped the fundamentals of marketing products and services and had no trouble understanding profit margins.

“They were extremely impressive and we hope to have inspired them to consider running a business in the future.”

Barringtons helps start-ups with preparing business plans and accessing finance.

Des added: “The last couple of years have seen record numbers of young people set up their own business across the country.

“Locally we have supported many start-ups who have good ideas but need help with the financial aspects of running a business. It has been great to see them flourish and create new jobs.”

The workshop was staged during a careers day at the Audley Avenue school.