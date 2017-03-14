Applegreen signs lease for Ludlow petrol station and store

The developer of a new petrol station and convenience store in Ludlow, which has the potential to create around 20 jobs, has agreed to lease the property to Applegreen.

Work on the development, on the site of the former Burway Abattoir site in Bromfield Road, at the northern entrance to Ludlow, is scheduled to begin in June. The developer, Mead House Pension Fund, hopes to complete the work in October.

Applegreen, who have one the UK’s fastest expanding networks of petrol stations and convenience stores, will take on the lease. The company’s nearest petrol station and store to Ludlow is at Church Stretton.

The new Applegreen business aims to cater for the needs of local residents, commuters, long distance travellers and tourists alike with the company priding itself on its ‘low fuel prices, always’ policy.

“We are delighted to announce that Applegreen has signed a lease for the new petrol station and the 3,000 square foot convenience store in Ludlow, which is going to bring low fuel prices and a good food offering to South Shropshire,” said a spokesman for Mead House.

“It has taken a long time to get to this point, but we are now making real progress, which is great news for Ludlow in terms of investment and jobs. We expect the build to take around 16 weeks, which means the petrol station and store should be open in October.”

John Diviney, managing director of Applegreen UK, said: “We at Applegreen are delighted to be involved in this project and look forward to providing the people of Ludlow and commuters with our retail proposition of low fuel prices together with an international food to go offering.”