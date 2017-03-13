Telford Tigers lift English Premier League trophy

Telford Tigers celebrated winning the English Premier League in style with a 4-2 win over Guildford Flames on Sunday night.

The EPL champions were handed the trophy by EIHA chairman Ken Taggart, in front of a near-capacity crowd at Telford Ice Rink.

The win was Telford’s fourteenth in a row, following Saturday night’s 4-3 success against Sheffield Steeldogs.

The Tigers have one game regular season game left against Milton Keynes, next Sunday, before the play-offs begin on March 22nd.

Head coach Tom Watkins said: “This has been a remarkable season and a huge achievement, by the players and also the fans as well. They really helped to keep us together.

“I want to thank the new ownership group as well, and their families. Without those guys none of us would be standing here celebrating tonight.

“It is a fantastic achievement and we’ve got a great group of people and a great club to move forward with.”

Sunday night’s game started with a Telford strike from Doug Clarkson after just six minutes – the Canadian’s 50th goal of the season.

And the hosts followed that up on the stroke of the period break with a goal from captain Jason Silverthorn.

The second session started brightly for the Tigers, with a goal from Jonathan Weaver after 23 minutes.

But Guildford hit back with two quick goals in the middle of the period, to give themselves the chance of snatching an unlikely win.

Telford, however, sealed victory at the end of the third period, thanks to a goal from Rick Plant – sparking title celebrations amongst the home fans.

Next Sunday’s game against Milton Keynes, at Telford Ice Rink, starts at 6pm.