Shrewsbury’s Big Busk festival signs up 100th act

This year’s Big Busk in Shrewsbury is set to be even bigger, with more than 100 acts set to take part.

It means that, in its fifth year, the free music festival will be the biggest so far.

The Big Busk will take place on Saturday 1st April 2017 with musicians performing throughout Shrewsbury town centre during the day and in a number of venues in the town during the evening.

The Big Busk was originally designed to be a one-off event in memory of talented musician, poet and artist Ben Bebbington, who was killed in an unprovoked attack in 2012.

But it has proved so popular that it is now back for its fifth year, with more music than ever.

Karen Paterson, who is responsible for scheduling acts for the event, said: “Every year support for the Big Busk is absolutely incredible, but to have more than 100 acts signed up – from individuals, duos and groups through to huge choirs and bands – is almost overwhelming.

“All of these artists give up their time for free and all the money we raise from the Big Busk goes to Shrewsbury Ark, so we really cannot thank them, or the team of volunteers who have also signed up for the day, enough.”

The Big Busk raises money for, and awareness of, Shrewsbury Ark, a centre for homeless and vulnerable people in Shrewsbury.

All performances put on by The Big Busk are free of charge, with audiences asked to donate whatever they can afford.

Events will include a children’s music workshop and a “Sing Yourself Happy” workshop. There will also be the hugely popular Big Sing, which this year has moved from its traditional venue on Pride Hill and will take place in The Square at 1pm.

This year, people will also be able to support the festival by donating online at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/TheBigBusk