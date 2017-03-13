Shrewsbury Airgun League: Breidden & Unison battle it out at the top

It was a close match in the Shrewsbury Airgun League this week for Marchamley who hosted the battle against Condover.

Captain Helen Alderson wasn’t shooting for the visiting Condoverians but her team put in a valiant effort. Ian Small with a 35 and Stu Morgan with a 34.5 were the top two scorers for the travelling team but they had to contend with three straight 35’s from Danni Forrester, Cheryl Ankers and Steve Evanson from the home team. The Marchamley team took the two points with a 171 against Condover’s 168. Condover remain in the top half of the table and Marchamley are making a late season comeback.

The A team from Harlescott Social Club remain without a win in 12 matches after Telepost visited them at home. Gaz Griffiths for the travelling squad was closest to scoring a Possible and finished with a 36 whilst shooting against the HSC A’s captain, Sheila Haden who landed a 33. Three 35’s and a 35.5 from the Abbey Foregate based shooters were too much for the A team though and Reg Quinn for the Roselyn based team scored a great 33.5 with strong performances from the remainder of the team but it was not quite enough. They finished with a 163 whilst the visiting team chalked up a 176.5.

Second in the table Unison saw the B team from Harlescott visit and were subjected to three possibles from the home side. Andy Lawrence and Mike Lewis scored 37.5 and Steve Williams scored a 37.0, they put all of their shots inside the five-scoring ring on the target. No mean feat when you consider the size of the target area. Great shooting from the Harlescott based team’s Ricky and Rian Pacini saw them add 35.5’s to the scorecard just half a point more than their father, Marino Pacini who also banged in a solid 35.0. Unison, true to form won the match with a 182.5 against the visitors 173 in a good match.

Finishing with the same score as Unison, were Breidden on a 182.5 against The Cock’s 160. Two possibles in this match, with a 36.5 from Aled Evans and a superb 38.0 from Rich Morgan. Just a single shot from Morgan made a mark on the front of the target plate preventing him from grabbing his first maximum score of the season. He still sits top of the possibles table though with a total of nine from the twelve matches he’s shot this season.

Next week is the final regular match of the season with Unison to still have a catch-up match from a previous postponement earlier in the year. Breidden still sit top of the pops and if both Unison and Breidden win next week, with Unison winning their catch-up match it’ll go to Team Average scores to decide who lifts this season’s trophy. There’s less than 1.5 points difference in the averages but if Telepost beat Unison at home next week it may well be the deciding factor, unless Condover pull off a magnificent win against Breidden. Only time will tell.

Report by: Bob Griffiths