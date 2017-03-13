Severn Valley Railway’s Bridgnorth Station share offer reaches ‘magic million’

Severn Valley Railway’s share offer programme, launched late last year to fund its ambitious conservation and redevelopment of Bridgnorth Station, has topped the ‘magic million’.

Last week applications to purchase shares at a price of £1 each passed the one million mark, another crucial milestone along the way to the target of 2.5 million by the end of October this year.

The share offer proceeds are destined to provide much-improved visitor facilities at the station, as well as preserving the existing station, built in 1862.

Rounding-off plans for the most ambitious restoration and development in the Railway’s 52-year history are significant public realm improvements and better road access with enhanced car parking to accommodate significantly higher visitor numbers at the northern end of the line.

Railway chairman, Nick Paul CBE, welcomed the new milestone but cautioned that the Railway still had a long way to go to reach its target.

‘Reaching the million mark is a real achievement in just four months and we’d like to thank everyone who has already invested, the length and breadth of the country, for their support.

‘Achieving the seven-figure mark just ahead of the start of the steam season is reassuring but we are not yet half way and the clock is really ticking as the share offer must close at the end of October. For that reason, I’d urge anyone considering investing to get in touch with us and to make their investment sooner rather than later.’

Early stage investments have already funded initial ground works and brickwork for the new refreshment room will commence in coming weeks.

Full share offer information can be found at www.svr.co.uk/shareoffer or by calling 01562 757900.

Alternatively, those wishing to donate to the Bridgnorth Development Fund without purchasing shares can do so via the Severn Valley Railway Charitable Trust, which may be able to apply for a further 25 per cent Gift Aid on donations from taxpayers. Go to www.svrtrust.org.uk to download a Bridgnorth donation form.