Police investigate report of man trying to offer lift to 12-year-old girl in Telford

Police in Telford are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was approached by a man in a car who asked her if she wanted a lift home.

The girl was walking along Derwent Drive in Priorslee, close to the edge of the lake known as The Flash at around 5.45pm on Thursday 9 March.

The car – believed to be a white Mercedes E220 convertible – is said to have stopped and had two men in it.

The passenger is understood to have asked the girl if she wanted a lift home. She said no and walked to a nearby relative’s house.

The same vehicle was then believed to be seen leaving the area around two hours later.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw a car matching the above description, or who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 152S of 9 March.