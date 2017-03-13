New CEO in the Driving Seat at Telford’s TTC Group

Jim Kirkwood has been appointed as the new CEO of one of the UK’s leading road safety training organisations based in Shropshire.

With a track record of helping established firms develop and grow, he aims to expand the TTC Group with new contract wins and acquisitions.

Coupled with the continued growth of its underlying business, there is a growing demand for managing work related road safety within the corporate sector. Fleet risk management will be a key area for the company to target with its TTC DriverProtect brand for both large companies and SMEs.

Graham and Jenny Wynn, with their passion for reducing road casualties, set up the company more than 20 years ago to see it grow into one of the UKs most respected road safety training organisation.

With more than 500 trainers nationwide, TTC educates 330,000 road users each year on police diversionary courses as well as running the UK’s largest cycle training company. They also work with companies to help them manage their workplace road safety responsibilities.

“I see the TTC Group as a really good platform to continue the growth that Graham and Jenny established over more than two decades,” said Jim, a Napier University business honours graduate.

“This is such a good, professional company with a real passion for road safety in both the public and private sector.”

After 15 years with the business arm at Eastman Kodak, Jim joined a little known Korean electronics company called GoldStar helping to change its corporate identity to LG and its UK sales performance to successfully compete with industry rivals such as Sony, Panasonic and Samsung.

He led a dotcom business and joined Barclays Insurance before helping to set up and grow a Consumer business for Fujitsu Siemens. In February 2004, he made the move into the road safety industry as Managing Director of what became known as AADriveTech, helping to turn it into a multi million pound enterprise.