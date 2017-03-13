Man pushed into lamp post during street robbery in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for information about a robbery in Shrewsbury which happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At about 12.30am an 18-year-old man was walking along Coton Hill towards Ellesmere Road and as he crossed the railway bridge near Greenfields Gardens he was approached by two boys who asked him for money.

He handed over a small amount of cash and the boys then pushed him into a lamp post before making off towards the West Midlands Showground.

The man suffered a bang to his head and grazed hand.

The offenders are described as white and in their mid to late teens, both riding BMX bikes.

One was 6ft 1ins to 6ft 2ins tall, slim build with short, straight dark hair. He was wearing a dark hooded top with the hood up.

The other was about 5ft 8ins tall with short, dark, curly hair. He was wearing a dark coloured Adidas top.

Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it or saw either of the offenders before or after it occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident 12S on 12 March.