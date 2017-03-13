Historic steam machines to take part in road run through the Ironbridge Gorge

An eclectic collection of over 30 machines will take part in a challenging road run around the Ironbridge Gorge on Saturday, 13 May when engines and drivers will be tested with steep climbs and gentle descents.

It will set out from Blists Hill Victorian Town, where they will also be ‘in steam’ on Sunday 14 May for all to see. The spectacular Steam Road Run will visit many of the Museum’s sites and historic monuments in The Gorge.

Part of the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust’s 50th anniversary celebrations, the spectacular Steam Road Run will visit many of the Museum’s sites and historic monuments in the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site.

The 32 steam machines will include a variety of makes and types ranging from traction engines and steam lorries to road locomotives and ploughing engines with Sentinels, Fodens and Fowlers.

Some of these engines are especially rare, particularly The Chief, a huge early Victorian ploughing engine, as well as the Lord Doverdale, one of the last commercially working steam road engines. The only surviving Agri Tractor from the six originally built will also be joining the Road Run along with the Gold Medal Tractor, which took part in the Land’s End to John O’Groats race.

Many of the drivers will be wearing Victorian costume and some will be pulling period living vans and tractors. The crews and engines will also be judged by roving assessors on their historical accuracy, time keeping and even crew cleanliness.