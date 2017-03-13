CCTV image released after teenager is assaulted in Donnington

Police have released a CCTV image of three men they would like to speak to following an assault in Donnington.

The assault is reported to have happened sometime between 9pm and 9.30pm on 3 March in a car park outside Asda supermarket on St Georges Road.

A teenage boy was punched in the head by an unknown man shortly after leaving the store, suffering bruises to his face. The man is then believed to have left the area in a dark blue car.

Investigating officers would like to speak to the individuals in the image as it is believed they were in the area at the time and may have information that could be useful to investigations.

If you have any information or if you witnessed the incident please call police on 101, quoting incident number 712s of 3 March.

Alternatively, if you want to give information but don’t want to give your name you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers.org.uk