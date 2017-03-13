Aldi to open store at The Telford Centre’s new Northern Quarter development

Discount supermarket Aldi is to launch the £15 million development of the Northern Quarter at The Telford Centre.

This is the third major retailer to have signed at the centre in the space of a week and reinforces Telford’s attraction as a key regional shopping and leisure destination.

Aldi has taken a 20-year lease on a 19,500 sq ft anchor store in the new Northern Quarter, which will comprise a total of 70,000 sq ft, in units ranging from 7,000 sq ft to 25,000 sq ft. Aldi will open for Christmas 2018.

The Northern Quarter sits immediately adjacent to an 800-space Red Oak car park, at the gateway to the town centre for pedestrians from the main office area of town and the train station.

The development, which is already underway, will also include a reconfigured entrance into The Border mall and major landscaping improvements.

The Northern Quarter is one of three major development schemes currently underway at the 1.2 million sq ft Telford Centre.

The fashion offer is being enhanced by the creation of a new Fashion Quarter where Next and New Look both committed to large, new format stores just last week. The Fashion Quarter will see the redevelopment and extension of New Row and New Street, retaining House of Fraser as the anchor as well as existing tenants Zara and River Island. A new link to Sherwood Street will improve shopper circulation and create new large stores designed to meet modern fashion retailer requirements. This project also includes the new bus station, where work is already progressing well.

Meanwhile, the first new restaurants – including the first TGI Friday in Shropshire – will open in time for Easter 2017 in the newly built Southern Quarter adjacent to The Telford Centre and the town centre’s Southwater leisure area.

Alexandra Pugh, Senior Leasing & Asset Manager at Sovereign Centros, which is managing the redevelopment of the centre on behalf of the owners, commented: “We are delighted to announce Aldi as the latest new signing at The Telford Centre. Our customers highlighted the need for a new food store and we are delighted to have secured one of the UK’s fastest growing supermarket chains to enhance the tenant mix at the centre. We are already in detailed discussions with a host of other retailers, many new to the town, interested in taking space in the remaining Northern Quarter units and will be making further announcements in due course.”

“Our continued investment in Telford Shopping Centre, including the new Fashion and Southern Quarter developments, is reaffirming Telford’s status as one of the region’s most dominant retail and leisure locations.”