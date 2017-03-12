Shrewsbury Town boss admits some players need “major improvement”

Paul Hurst has admitted that some of his players need “major improvement” after they were held to a 1-1 draw against strugglers Chesterfield.

Tyler Roberts scored his fourth goal for his temporary club, with just three minutes on the clock.

Veteran defender Ivan Evatt equalised for the hosts before the break – scoring just his sides sixth goal in 16 matches in the process.

Shrewsbury Town were denied on numerous occasions by goalkeeper Thursten Stuckmann, who had a fine game for the hosts.

Stephen Humphrys had a golden opportunity to steal the points, but Stuckmann produced a terrific stop.

Salop boss Paul Hurst admits both sides could have taken all the points.

He told www.shrewsburytown.com: “I thought we could have won the game. Chesterfield might think similar.

“The crowd for Chesterfield were excellent, really got behind their team and I think that maybe made you feel as though you were under more pressure than you were.

“First half, we got ourselves in front, (and we) started the game well. Then they had a lot of the ball without hurting us too much.

“We’ve spoken about set-plays and the threat, but we couldn’t stop it and then second half I thought we started well.

“We were on top for spells, looked more threatening with our attacks, and had a fantastic chance to win it with Stevie’s (Humphrys) header, but in the end, it’s a point rather than three we would have liked.”

Hurst made five changes from the side that drew 0-0 with Coventry City, and he disclosed that some of his players have been below par.

He added: “Realistically after last Saturday I thought there were only three players that maybe could have had any qualms if they had not been in the side.

“There we a couple today who I felt need major improvement, a couple who needed to stay at similar levels and it gave the other lads that came in a chance to impress.

“I want a squad of players that can play. I don’t want to have a first eleven and then lads that only get in the game if we have injuries.

“It’s about the squad and I think the couple of lads that came in did well, but at the minute we are probably not getting to the position where the team will pick itself.”

