Match Report: Chesterfield 1 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town took an early lead but Chesterfield hit back before half time, as both sides are forced to settle for a point.

Tyler Roberts gave Paul Hurst’s men a dream start by notching his fourth goal for the club, with just three minutes on the clock.

However, former Blackpool defender Ian Evatt scored only his side’s sixth goal in 16 matches before the break.

Paul Hurst made five changes from the team that drew 0-0 with Coventry City. Joe Riley, Adam El-Abd, Bryn Morris, Freddie Ladapo, and Alex Rodman, replaced Jack Grimmer, Junior Brown, Ryan Yates, Stephen Humphrys, and Louis Dodds. Shaun Whalley recovered from a hamstring injury to keep his place.

Salop made a perfect start to the game. Gary Deegan initially lost possession but showed great tenacity to win it back, he played Freddie Ladapo through. The Crystal Palace loanee saw his strike saved, but Tyler Roberts was on hand to fire the rebound home.

Then, Bryn Morris struck a terrific free-kick from 25 yards out, but ex Preston goalkeeper Thursten Stuckmann was there to make a vital stop.

Jayson Leutwiler was called into action, as he pounced on the ball to prevent Kristen Dennis from levelling.

The Canadian international looked to be in trouble after colliding with former Salop loanee Sylvain Ebanks-Blake. But following five minutes of treatment he was ready to carry on.

Aristote Nsiala is not known as a prolific goalscorer but he was presented with an ideal chance to double his account for Town. Shaun Whalley’s inch perfect free-kick, fell to the former Hartlepool defender, but his effort missed the target.

Moments later Shaun Whalley burst down the flank before playing a one two with Alex Rodman. His shot appeared to be going on target but it diverted off Freddie Ladapo and behind for a goal kick.

Three minutes before the break the Spireites equalised. A short corner was played to former Crewe midfielder Dan Gardner. He swung in a superb cross towards Ian Evatt who found the back of the net from close range.

At the end of the first half, Shaun Whalley’s drive was saved by Thursten Stuckmann.

Shrewsbury Town started the second half brightly, but Bryn Morris, Freddie Ladapo, and Tyler Roberts saw their radars slightly askew.

Thursten Stuckmann was proving to be a pivotal asset for his side, as he thwarted Freddie Ladapo to keep the scores level.

Chesterfield had the ball in the net, but the referee deemed there to be a foul in the build-up to let the away side off the hook.

The last clear chance of the contest fell to Stephen Humphrys, but Thursten Stuckmann prevented a Shrewsbury winner.

Shrewsbury (18th) and Chesterfield (23rd) remain in the same positions. Salop visit Port Vale on Friday, whilst Chesterfield welcome Peterborough on Tuesday.

Attendance: 6,317 (520 Town fans)

Team Line Ups:

Chesterfield: (4-4-2)

38. Stuckmann, 4. Hird, 6. Evatt (66), 23. Anderson, 19. Donohue, 7. Gardner, 28. Grimshaw (78), 17. Dimaio, 11. Mitchell (73), 10. Ebanks-Blake, 20. Dennis

Subs: 3. Jones (73), 8. Angel (66), 12. Fulton, 15. Faupala (78), 22. Simons, 24. Kakay, 39. Rowley

Subs Not Used: 12. Fulton, 22. Simons, 24. Kakay, 39. Rowley

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 2. Riley, 22. Nsiala, 24, El-Abd, 3. Sadler, 7. Whalley, 16. Morris, 18. Deegan, 23. Rodman, 19. Ladapo (79), 27. Roberts (79)

Subs: 9. Humphrys (79), 10. Dodds (79), 12. Brown, 17. Yates, 20. Leitch-Smith, 21. Halstead, 45. Payne

Subs Not Used: 12. Brown, 17. Yates, 20. Leitch-Smith, 21. Halstead, 45. Payne

Other League One Results:

AFC Wimbledon 0 – 1 Northampton

Bristol Rovers 2 – 0 Southend

Charlton 1 – 1 Walsall

Coventry 0 – 2 Bradford

Fleetwood 2 – 4 Bolton

Gillingham 3 – 2 Scunthorpe

MK Dons 2 – 2 Rochdale

Oldham 0 – 0 Bury

Peterborough 1 – 2 Oxford

Port Vale 3 – 2 Swindon

Report by: Ryan Hillback