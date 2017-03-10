Telford landlord prosecuted for unlawfully evicting tenant

A landlord from Telford has pleaded guilty to two charges relating to the unlawful eviction of a tenant.

David Beattie appeared before Telford magistrates yesterday in a case brought by Telford & Wrekin Council.

Mr Beattie admitted threatening violence against a tenant who, in November 2015 left the property he rented in Dudmaston, Hollinswood.

He was ordered to pay £7,121.32 in costs, compensation to his victim and a victim surcharge. He was also ordered to do 200 hours community service over the next 12 months. A restraining order was placed on him for five years which, if breached, could result in a custodial sentence.

Cllr Hilda Rhodes, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Protection, Safety & Enforcement, said: “The Council is committed to raising standards of the private rented sector in the borough and will not tolerate rogue landlords.

“We take harassment and illegal eviction of tenants very seriously and will look to take action where there is evidence of an offences being committed.

“On sentencing David Beattie today we feel the legal system has taken into account the devastating effect that harassment and illegal eviction has on tenants’ lives often leading to the loss of employment and relationship breakdown.

“Landlords must operate within the law and need to be fully aware of their legal responsibilities to tenants.”