Shrewsbury Town boss quashes Rotherham United rumours

Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst has played down a return to Rotherham United branding it a “lazy link.”

The 42-year-old has won plaudits at the Greenhous Meadow since replacing Micky Mellon, winning 11 of his first 25 games in charge.

Hurst continues to be linked with a return to Rotherham United, where he spent 15 years as a player scoring 13 goals in 438 league games.

If current form stays as it is, both Rotherham and Shrewsbury are likely to be League One clubs next season.

The Millers sit rock bottom of the Championship table, 19 points from safety. Their former player Paul Warne has been in charge, since Kenny Jackett left after just 39 days in the job.

At a Q & A with the supporters last night, Paul Hurst brushed off a return to Rotherham.

He said: “I’m not aware of the rumours. It’s a club I have been linked with before, and that proved to be wrong.

“You are flattered in a way, but it’s a lazy link in my opinion. It happens with a lot of players as well.”

The supporters Q&A session can be heard tonight at 6pm on BBC Radio Shropshire.