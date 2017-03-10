Match Preview: Chesterfield v Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town travel to the Proact Stadium tomorrow, with the aim of banishing the memory of their last visit to the ground.

Salop lost 7-1 at Chesterfield last season – their heaviest defeat since losing 8-1 to Norwich in 1952.

Town will be without winger Shaun Whalley (hamstring) after he sustained the injury in the 0-0 draw against Coventry City.

Abu Ogogo (knee) is likely to miss the rest of the season, whilst forward Stefan Payne is a doubt with a foot injury.

Joe Riley who missed a few matches with a hamstring injury, could start after making his comeback last Saturday.

However, Olly Lancashire (calf) is likely to remain out.

Shrewsbury’s last win at Chesterfield came in January 2010, with Dave Hibbert scoring the game’s only goal.

Spireites boss Gary Caldwell will be without striker Ched Evans who has seen his ankle and heel injuries continue to persist.

But Paul McGinn (hamstring) played 45 minutes for the reserves on Tuesday night, and he could return to the squad.

Midfielder Jon Nolan is unlikely to play against his former boss, although he is due back in training next week.

Dan Gardner, Reece Mitchell, David Faupala and Rai Simons could all start.

Shrewsbury could come up against Sylvain Ebanks-Blake, for the first time since his loan spell ended.

Chesterfield, who lost 1-0 against Walsall in mid-week, occupy 23rd place, eight points from safety.

Possible Line Ups:

Chesterfield: (3-5-2)

38. Stuckmann, 23. Anderson, 6. Evatt, 19. Donohue, 24. Kakay, 7. Gardner, 4. Hird, 28. Grimshaw, 11. Mitchell, 22. Simons, 15. Faupala

Subs: 2. McGinn, 3. Jones, 8. Angel, 10. Ebanks-Blake, 12. Fulton, 20. Dennis, 25. Humphreys,

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 2. Riley, 22. Nsiala, 3. Sadler, 12. Brown, 23. Rodman, 18. Deegan, 17. Yates, 9. Humphrys, 10. Dodds, 27. Roberts

Subs: 14. Grimmer, 16. Morris, 19. Ladapo, 20. Leitch-Smith, 21. Halstead, 24. El-Abd, 37. Barnett

Other League One Fixtures:

AFC Wimbledon V Northampton

Bristol Rovers V Southend

Charlton V Walsall

Coventry V Bradford

Fleetwood V Bolton

Gillingham V Scunthorpe

MK Dons V Rochdale

Oldham V Bury

Peterborough V Oxford

Port Vale V Swindon

Preview by: Ryan Hillback