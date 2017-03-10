Bishop’s Castle named among The Sunday Times best places to live in the Midlands

Bishop’s Castle has been named as one of twelve Midlands locations among the Best Places to Live in Britain by The Sunday Times.

The accolade comes in part one of The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide, which is published on Sunday March 12. The annual supplements combine data and statistics such as crime rates, house prices and school performance with the local knowledge and expertise of Sunday Times writers to compile the definitive top locations to make your home.

The locations were selected for offering the best quality of life to the widest number of people, and combining desirable features such as a positive community spirit, good local shops and services and attractive outdoor spaces.

The Sunday Times Best Places to Live in Britain Part 1 is the first in a two part series. This weekend it reveals the best places to live in the North and northeast, Midlands, Northern Ireland, and Wales. Part two, published on Sunday 19 March, will reveal the best places in the Southwest, East, London, Scotland and the Northwest, as well as the overall best place to live in the UK.

Commenting on The Sunday Times Best Places to Live, Home Editor Helen Davies said: “The second part of the Best Places to Live guide continues our tour of Britain as we highlight the wonderful array of places to live across the country. Each place truly deserves its inclusion on the list, as we carefully consider each one, combining key statistics with our writers’ informed knowledge to produce a truly authoritative guide.”

The Sunday Times Best Places to Live in the Midlands:

– Bishop’s Castle, Shropshire

– Moseley, Birmingham

– Leamington Spa, Warwickshire

– Ledbury, Herefordshire

– Leek, Staffordshire

– Leominster, Herefordshire

– Oakham, Rutland

– Oundle, Northamptonshire

– Shipston-on-Stour, Warwickshire

– Southwell, Nottinghamshire

– Tideswell, Derbyshire

– Upton-upon-Severn, Worcestershire

The above does not represent the ranking order for the region.