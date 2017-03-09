Shrewsbury Town boss is not concerned by away form

Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst is not concerned by his side’s away form heading into the fixture against Chesterfield on Saturday.

Salop have lost the last two away games against MK Dons and Peterborough, heading into Saturday’s match against Chesterfield.

In contrast, since Paul Hurst took charge, Salop have lost just once on home soil.

Shrewsbury will be hoping to banish the memory of their last visit to the Spireites; where they were annihilated 7-1.

Salop boss Paul Hurst is not too concerned with the away form.

He told www.shrewsburytown.com: “I’ve looked at some stats and if we had been anywhere near to replicating what we have at home we would be in the play-offs.

“It’s a massive ask, particularly when I came in and the team hadn’t won for ten games and they were bottom of the league.

“Things take a little bit of time, but I think overall away from places us around mid-table since I’ve come in.

“So, it’s not that bad and we have had a couple of good wins on the road and narrowly been defeated in a few other games.

“We haven’t been blown away or anything, but it would be good if we could pick up a couple more victories on the road before the end of the season.”

