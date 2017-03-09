Reviive announces new partnership with Just Credit Union

Shropshire recycling and resale organisation Reviive has announced a partnership with a local credit union, with the aim of helping people in the county wanting to purchase household furniture in affordable, weekly payments.

A customer outreach officer from Just Credit Union, a membership-only, financial co-operative run on ethical lines and authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority, is now available to discuss loan options every Tuesday afternoon from 2pm to 4pm at Reviive’s shared showroom space in Telford Shopping Centre. The credit union can also be contacted direct. Applicants will need to provide proof of identity and undergo an affordability check. Subject to terms and conditions* payments on a loan of say £200 will begin at £4.60 per week for 52 weeks.

Karen Farrow, chief officer of Just Credit Union said: “We are very pleased to be working closely with Reviive. This partnership will assist local people to access affordable household items using a credit union loan to make affordable payments that suit them. This is a win-win situation for Reviive, Just Credit Union and the customer.”

Reviive’s managing director Julian Price believes this is the first partnership of its kind for Shropshire. He said: “We hope that this partnership with Just Credit Union will enable people on low incomes to spread the cost of purchasing essential items through one of its weekly-payment loans, while at the same time putting some money aside. High interest ‘shark loans’, which seem to have filled a gap in the marketplace in recent years, often incur mounting charges and for the lowest earners, this can lead to unnecessary, spiralling debt. A loan from Just Credit Union is a positive and more manageable alternative.”