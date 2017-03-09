North Shropshire College apprentices prepare for overseas experience

Two young Apprentices from North Shropshire College (NSC) will be joining the organisation on expeditions overseas.

HR Apprentice Bekki Fardoe will be travelling out on the 13th of March to ‘Pilanesberg’ National Park in the heart of South Africa and ‘Mankwe’ Game Reserve where she will be accompanying Level 5 Animal Science Foundation Degree students whilst they take part in anti-poaching drives and wildlife tracking.

Bekki comments “I am looking forward to learning new skills and finding out more about the anti-poaching initiative that the reserve is so passionate about.”

Lecturer Nick Saxby comments “It is an exciting opportunity and may be a once in a lifetime experience for some. One student has never been out of the country before and their first ever time flying will be all the way to Johannesburg! Naturally, there is a mix of anxiety and excitement but they are on track to have a wonderful wild adventure.

As part of their research, they will be gathering data for a range of scientific projects: Answering research questions ranging from: When do giraffes socialise? to What type of dung do dung beetles prefer? When they get back, they will present their findings and we all cannot wait to hear about the wonderful adventures that they have.”

Marketing Apprentice Iwan Jones will be travelling to Wroclaw, Poland on the 11th of March with Animal Management Students. From there he will be moving on to Bielawa where he will be tracking local Mouflon, Wild boar and Roe Deer. He will then be moving on to Wroclaw again to visit the oldest zoo in Poland which features an ‘Afrykarium’ of endangered creatures such as Aardvarks and Manatees.

Marketing Apprentice Iwan Jones said “It’s a great experience for someone in my position to be able to travel with work and I’m massively grateful to NSC for giving me this opportunity.”