New Enterprise and Science Park to be created in Newport

A new Enterprise and Science Park will be created in Newport as part of a government cash boost of £21.9 million for The Marches area.

The funding for the Newport Enterprise Package was announced today after a bid by the Marches LEP.

The Innovation and Enterprise Package involves the development of a new Enterprise and Science Park which the Marches LEP estimates will bring 950 high value jobs to Newport.

It will facilitate provision of a high tech business start-up and incubation space, training and higher level skills development, and collaboration between local businesses and higher education.

The package will also kickstart delivery of more than 1,000 essential new houses including starter homes in the Newport area – a key element of the Marches contribution to meeting government housing priorities.

Strategic off-site highway improvements (including to the A41 and A518 transport corridors) and sustainable transport measures will be implemented to connect the Enterprise and Science Park with Newport town centre, and support new housing development.

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid said: “This new funding will help create jobs, boost skills and give businesses support.”

Graham Wynn OBE, Chairman of the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership, said the Growth Deal would make a real difference to the regional economy.

He said: “We want to create high quality jobs and the economic conditions for businesses to flourish – this funding will help us do exactly that. Investment in developing a highly skilled workforce will help our businesses to grow, inspire them to innovate and in turn, create even more jobs.

“Working with our local authority partners in Herefordshire, Shropshire, and Telford and Wrekin, we have a strong track record in delivering schemes which really make a difference to the lives of people who live and work here. We’re looking forward to meeting in the coming weeks to decide on funding and progress with these new projects.”

Cllr Shaun Davies said; “This is more great news for the borough and the region and will create a crucial employment site in the Newport area which will give a real boost to business and employment in the town and for the agri-tech sector the site will serve.

“This is another significant investment by the Council into Newport. Last year we took on the Audley Avenue Enterprise Park ensuring its remains for business use, keeping hundreds of jobs in Newport.

“We now want to begin work on this new site in 2018/19 and bring employment land forward as quickly as possible.

“It’s another major economic boost for the borough, another signal how it is on the up and recognition by the Midlands Engine of the key role we have to play in driving growth.”

Dr David Llewellyn, vice chancellor of Harper Adams University, added: “By working with the Local Authority and the Marches LEP, with the welcome support of Newport Town Council, we are delighted that the Growth Deal funding announcement will make it possible to embark on the next phase of our plans to create an agri-tech innovation park at the edge of Newport.

“The aim of this joint initiative is to put Telford & Wrekin’s economy at the heart of a new industry sector. Not only will this development bring the potential for new jobs and economic growth, but it will also support research and innovation for the agri-food industry, a theme that will feature strongly in the UK’s food and farming strategy.”